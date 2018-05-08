This is a test: What Islanders need to know about new emergency alerts

Phones and tablets across P.E.I. will be abuzz Wednesday afternoon, reminding Islanders to always be prepared for emergencies.

P.E.I. will be among several provinces testing the federal government's new emergency alert system, called Alert Ready — Wednesday at 1:55 p.m. a test alert will go out over mobile devices, television and radio.

Before it hits the airwaves, here are some things to know about the system.

1. What is it?

The CRTC ordered wireless providers to implement the system to warn Canadians of imminent safety concerns such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terror threats.

A similar system is already used in the U.S. — remember the headlines earlier this year when an emergency official in Hawaii mistakenly sent an alert about a potential incoming ballistic missile?

The new system, called Alert Ready, was developed with federal, provincial and territorial officials, The Weather Network, broadcasters and wireless service providers.

2. What is it used for?

Federal and provincial or territorial authorities will use the new system to issue public safety messages.

A smartphone receives a visual and audio alert from Alert Ready, a national public alert system. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Broadcasters and wireless providers are required to broadcast situations where there is an immediate threat to life.

There is an agreed-upon list of "broadcast immediately" situations in seven categories.

Fire: urban, industrial, wildfire and forest.

Natural: tornado, flash flood, earthquake, hurricane.

Biological: poisonous substance, chemical, radiological and drinking-water contamination.

Hazardous: substances or devices that may explode.

Environmental: air quality and falling objects.

Terrorist threats against civilians or infrastructure.

Civil: emergency situations including animal danger, Amber Alerts for child abduction and interruptions to 911 service.

On P.E.I., the provincial Emergency Measures Organization, or EMO, is the only group that can issue the alerts. Other groups can make a request to EMO to issue an alert. Environment and Climate Change Canada can also issue alerts about weather emergencies.

Broadcasters can choose to announce other alerts at their discretion.

3. What will it look and sound like?

The alerts start with a emergency tone, and your mobile phone may vibrate for eight seconds.

Your phone could be a lifeline in an emergency situation. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

On most cellphones the alert will only be as loud as your ringer — if your phone is off, the alert will not be audible. In most cases when you next turn on your phone, a text message will appear on the screen if the alert is still in effect.

You may need to acknowledge the alert before your phone will revert to normal, depending on your device. If you are mid-phone call, you'll hear an interruption similar to call waiting.

The message will be displayed with a banner stating "emergency alert," followed by text describing the situation and instructions on what to do. Although it looks like a text message, the alerts are technically not the same as they are delivered by a separate cellular channel.

You will not be billed for the alerts, according to the Alert Ready website.

On radio and television, audio will be interrupted with the tone and an announcement. On TV the alert may be full screen or simply a crawl at the bottom of the screen.

The test alert is set to go out across P.E.I. Wednesday, but in a real alert situation you will only receive the message if you are in the alert area — which may only be a few city blocks.

If you are traveling you will receive alerts for that area as long as your phone is connected to an LTE network.

4. Your phone has to be compatible

Your device has to be able to connect to an LTE or 4G network, a faster network now used by most smart phones.

You can check if your phone is compatible here.

Other devices such as tablets may be compatible, but you need to check with your service provider.

5. What do I do if my area gets an alert?

If you receive an alert, follow the instructions on the alert.

This screenshot from an Android phone mistakenly reads "Presidential Alert," instead of the standard "Emergency Alert." (Jason Boychuk/CBC)

When the situation is over, the EMO may choose to send out an all-clear message. This will only be sent out on broadcast services, radio and television, not on wireless devices.

There will be more tests of the system on television and radio on P.E.I. on June 20, Sept. 19, and Dec. 19.

Tests of the new system in Ontario and Quebec on Monday were problematic. Some cellphones did not receive the alerts, while at least one Android user reported a typo in the title of the Ontario alert message: it said "Presidential Alert" instead of "Emergency Alert."

More P.E.I. News: