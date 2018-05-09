Emergency alert went well, says P.E.I. EMO

At 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, many Islanders should have heard the sound of an emergency alert coming across their cell phones or tablets.

It was a test of the national alert system. The new wireless component is an extension of the existing alert system that goes out over TVs and radios to inform Canadians about public safety issues such as fires, major weather warnings or terror attacks.

Tanya Mullally, the Island's emergency management organization coordinator, says the test went well.

"We certainly did have a bit of apprehension with the test earlier in the week but we had some confidence," said Mullally.

Some received alert, others didn't

She added Newfoundland and Labrador successfully delivered its test 30 minutes before P.E.I.

"We had a half hour heads up that the system was working well."

P.E.I.'s emergency management organization coordinator Tanya Mullally says overall, the test went well. (CBC) When asked why some received the alert and others didn't, Mullally said they might not have had a compatible device that was manufactured in the last two years with the right programming, hardware and wireless connection.

"They need to be on a 4G or LTE network," she said. "We did hear some feedback that the 4G network wasn't working properly and that would fall to the carriers."

Alert ready

EMOs in each province and territory are responsible for the alert system and have signed contracts enabling them to distribute emergency alerts.

"For P.E.I. EMO, we are the one that would log into the system and can type up the alert and issue it," Mullally said.

A test of the wireless component of the national alert system was conducted in P.E.I. and in other provinces. (CBC) She added emergency officials might reach out to EMO and ask them to send an alert. But she assured Islanders that alerts would not be sent unnecessarily.

"We're bound by a specific criteria to be able to issue that alert that it's going to broadcast."

Testing across Canada

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission mandated wireless alerts last year and they went live last month. Tests are being conducted across Canada this week.

Mullally said only immediate life-threatening alerts that require immediate action will be issued.

Alert Ready, the national emergency system that already sends alerts to television and radio, will soon be sending them to mobile phones too. 1:46

Using the example of the flooding in southern New Brunswick, Mullally said an alert could be issued if there was an immediate need to evacuate residents from their homes.

"If there was a chemical spill and we wanted people to stay in their homes, that would be another scenario," she said.

EMO will be continuing regular TV and radio alerts with another one scheduled for June, said the EMO official, adding that wireless alert tests would only be carried out out once a year.

