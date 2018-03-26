Islanders and Canadians country-wide will soon be receiving emergency alerts on their phones to advise them of life-threatening situations.

Up until now, alerts have gone out on the radio and TV — but starting April 6th most compatible cellphones will be included.

The alerts that would be broadcast to radio and TV — and soon to your phone — include everything from wildfires to natural disasters, contaminated drinking water warnings to environmental issues, civil emergencies, acts of terrorism and more.

Tanya Mullally, the provincial emergency management coordinator for the P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization, says the Alert Ready program has been in running since 2015 and now they're looking to reach more Canadians.

"There's very few people … that don't have cellphones or some type of wireless device in their hands at all times," she said.

"This is a huge way that we can reach the public that we didn't have before."

The first test alert of the new wireless system is set for May 9th.

For information on the system, and to check if your phone is compatible to get these alerts, you can visit the alert ready website.

More P.E.I. News