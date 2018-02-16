When you ask Elvis Stojko — two-time Olympic silver medalist, three-time world champion and still one of the best-known names in Canadian figure skating — why he is performing on P.E.I. this week, he reflects back on his childhood.

Growing up in Richmond Hill, Ont., Stojko regularly had the opportunity to see famous skaters perform at local shows.

"I remember doing that growing up as a kid. Having a name skater come in was really inspiring. I remember what that felt like," Stojko told CBC's Island Morning.

It's his turn to get out and inspire a new generation of skaters, he said, and that happens at small arenas across the country.

"That's where a lot of the grassroots starts from. A lot of them, they don't get a lot of show skating coming in, or some of the bigger names," he said.

Workshop to precede show

Stojko will run a workshop for 60 young skaters in O'Leary this weekend, followed by a show on Sunday.

Working with the young skaters can be a bit of challenge, Stojko said. Thanks to Youtube, he said, they all know who he is and can look back on his competitive career, and that can be a little intimidating.

"They're always a little bit tight at the beginning because they don't know what to expect with me," he said.

Stojko still remembers, when he was a boy, how he was inspired when well-known skaters came to his hometown. (Elvis Stojko/Facebook)

"I end up trying to break the ice a little bit — no pun intended — try to get them loosened up and see that I'm just another person, and have a little bit of fun."

Having fun is central, said Stojko. Few of these skaters will go on to national competition, but there are life lessons that can be learned as you work to achieve your goals in figure skating, he said.

"We work on jump technique, spin technique, skating technique, but intertwined between all of that I try to teach them about their goals and their dreams," he said.

Sixteen years after he quit competitive skating and turned pro, Stojko is still keeping busy. He did 60 shows in Busch Gardens in December, is scheduled for 36 at the CNE this summer, will do 12 shows with Stars on Ice and 70 to 80 club shows like the one in O'Leary.