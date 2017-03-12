Ellie Trainor knows exactly where she's going to be Sunday night: in front of her TV watching the Brier.

Trainor is a huge curling fan, and this year's Brier is extra special for her because she is also a huge Brett Gallant fan.

Gallant skipped the P.E.I. team to the Canadian junior title in 2009. He joined Brad Gushue's Newfoundland rink in 2012 and is competing for the Brier tonight in St. John's against Team Canada's Kevin Koe.

"It's pretty exciting for me, especially with Brett Gallant being there. He's just an awesome young man," Trainor said.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue (from left), Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker will battle Team Canada Sunday night in the final of the Tim Hortons Brier at Mile One Centre in St. John's. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trainor's daughters are in Newfoundland watching the action live and sending reports home.

"The girls said it's just been incredible."

Cheering on TSN

Trainor's enthusiasm for curling became well known when Charlottetown hosted the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2011. She was in the stands when the TSN cameras panned toward her.

"I didn't know the camera was on me and I was up in the air screaming and anyway they had me all over TSN and my neighbours were calling me telling me Oh my God, you're on TV."

But tonight the 73-year-old curling fanatic be cheering from the comfort of her TV room with her husband.

Not to worry. Gallant will have plenty of live support from the hometown crowd.

"The people there are so excited for Brett," Trainor said. "He's very well loved in Newfoundland. I can't imagine anybody not wanting him to win."

Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on TSN.