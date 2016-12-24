A Charlottetown man is hoping to spread some Christmas joy — by dressing up in an elf costume.

Monty Hennessey wore an elf T-shirt his wife bought, he found a hat, used stockings for socks, and his wife's pajamas for bottoms.

Last year, he posted to Facebook one picture as a human elf on a shelf, and got a great response.

Monty Hennessey says being a prankster runs in his family. (Submitted by Monty Hennessey)

This year, he posted more pictures and a video that got more than 1,000 views.

He even surprised some kids during their dance class.

'I was feeling a little down, and I said, "Now come on, you've got to snap out of this, she wouldn't want you to be like that,'" – Monty Hennessey

Hennessey says being a prankster runs in his family. He said part of his inspiration for dressing up as an elf comes from his sister, who had passed away in March.

"I was feeling a little down, and I said, 'Now come on, you've got to snap out of this, she wouldn't want you to be like that,'" he said.

Monty Hennessey even posed at the beach in his elf costume. (Submitted by Monty Hennessey)

"And I thought, 'Well I'm going to dress up like the elf on the shelf. It will give me a pick-me-up and it might make somebody else smile or be happy.' Now I feel a little better because I've brightened someone else's day and that's what my sister would have wanted."

He says he's received a lot of comments and messages from people telling him they were having a bad day and needed a laugh.

After receiving positive feedback from posting this picture last year, Monty Hennessey recreated the elf costume again this Christmas. (Submitted by Monty Hennessey)

Hennessey has a few more pictures to post, but then says on Christmas Eve the elf on the shelf will have to go back to the North Pole.