A Charlottetown man is hoping to spread some Christmas joy — by dressing up in an elf costume.
Monty Hennessey wore an elf T-shirt his wife bought, he found a hat, used stockings for socks, and his wife's pajamas for bottoms.
Last year, he posted to Facebook one picture as a human elf on a shelf, and got a great response.
This year, he posted more pictures and a video that got more than 1,000 views.
He even surprised some kids during their dance class.
'I was feeling a little down, and I said, "Now come on, you've got to snap out of this, she wouldn't want you to be like that,'" – Monty Hennessey
Hennessey says being a prankster runs in his family. He said part of his inspiration for dressing up as an elf comes from his sister, who had passed away in March.
"I was feeling a little down, and I said, 'Now come on, you've got to snap out of this, she wouldn't want you to be like that,'" he said.
"And I thought, 'Well I'm going to dress up like the elf on the shelf. It will give me a pick-me-up and it might make somebody else smile or be happy.' Now I feel a little better because I've brightened someone else's day and that's what my sister would have wanted."
He says he's received a lot of comments and messages from people telling him they were having a bad day and needed a laugh.
Hennessey has a few more pictures to post, but then says on Christmas Eve the elf on the shelf will have to go back to the North Pole.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Humble Barber denied liquor license, again
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Dixie Lee Family Restaurant returns to P.E.I.