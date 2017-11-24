A few dozen Maritime Electric customers are still waiting for the lights to be turned back on following a surprise wind storm on P.E.I. Thursday.

Wind gusts blasted over 100 km/h at Charlottetown Airport at 6 a.m., prompting a hasty wind warning from Environment Canada. Confederation Bridge was shut down entirely for more than two hours, and thousands of customers lost power across central and eastern P.E.I.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, there were still about 50 customers out, spread across more than 20 different communities.

Northumberland Ferries resumed sailing on its normal schedule at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.