Most Prince Edward Islanders are paying more for their electricity in March.

The utility, which provides electricity for P.E.I. outside of Summerside, reminded customers of the increase in their February bills.

Three years worth of increases were approved by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission last March. Under that plan, rates are up 2.3 per cent every March for three years starting in 2016.

Maritime Electric says for the typical residential customer using 650 kWh of electricity a month, that will mean a monthly bill increase of $2.60 this year and $2.65 next year.