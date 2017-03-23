Blizzard-like conditions on P.E.I. are holding up a repair to restore power to thousands of Maritime Electric customers in the Summerside and Kensington area.

About 3,900 customers are without power on the Island, about 3,700 of them because of a broken pole in Travellers Rest. Crews on the way with supplies for the repair got stuck.

At 9 a.m. a bulldozer Maritime Electric reported a bulldozer was on the way to help.

"We've had our crews out since 11 o'clock last night," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

"We've been able to get some [customers] on and they're having a real challenge. The roads are treacherous, visibility is nil, and it's very, very slow going for our crews."

About 20 centimetres of snow fell but the winds were the biggest issue, with sustained winds as high as 80 km/h in parts of the province.