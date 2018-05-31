Electric scooter parking proposed for Richmond Street

The City of Charlottetown will soon consider proposed parking for electric scooters on Richmond Street.

The spot identified for scooter parking would be at the corner of Richmond and Queen streets, across from The Guild.

The plan is in the preliminary stages, says Deputy Police Chief Brad MacConnell, as the city has yet to assess the spot.

"Really this is just an example of community policing 101," he said. "A problem was identified by a citizen, and the police department worked in partnership with that person to problem solve and find a solution.

"Parking is a premium in the downtown, especially in the summertime, and taking up a full parking space or a full bike rack for one of these didn't seem like the right fit," MacConnell added.

He said there's a "little groove" on that side of the street with no parking allowed now — which is where the proposed new spaces may be.

