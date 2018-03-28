Lobby group weighing province's interest in bringing electric buses to P.E.I

A group of organizations, companies and municipalities that lobbies for electric transit funding in Canada is on P.E.I. this week to see if the province is interested in joining a federal bid for more eco-friendly buses.

Josipa Petrunic is the executive director of Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) and she's meeting with industry stakeholders and government to see how interested the province is in bringing more electric buses to P.E.I.

"We first have to find out if colleagues in P.E.I. are philosophically interested and we believe they are," she said.

T3 Transit, the City of Charlottetown and the towns of Cornwall and Stratford are all members of CUTRIC.

Her question to the province is "if the federal government came to the table with funding that the province — in partnership with the municipality — would work to try to find the other funds to offset the cost."

