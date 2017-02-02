The federal Liberals decision to abandon a promise on electoral reform is particularly disappointing in the current political climate, says the campaign manager for the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation.

'One thing politics needs this year is less cynicism.' - Mark Greenan

On Wednesday the government announced changing the electoral system is no longer in the mandate of the minister of democratic institutions.

Mark Greenan told CBC's Island Morning Thursday he saw the decision as a very clear broken promise, and feels it comes at a bad time.

"We seem to be at the start of a difficult time in politics," said Greenan.

"I think one thing politics needs this year is less cynicism. And that was a really cynical decision by our federal government."

Lack of respect for young voters

"I wasn't surprised. I was certainly extremely disappointed, but I wasn't surprised," he said.

"It's clear there are certain decision makers at the federal level who don't want to respect those young voters who voted Liberal because they took their promises seriously on democratic reform issues."

Greenan does not expect the federal decision will alter the path to electoral reform on P.E.I.

Following a plebiscite in the fall that indicated a desire for electoral reform, P.E.I.'s Liberal government opted to consult Islanders in a referendum during the next provincial election. Premier Wade MacLauchlan said turnout was too low to call the plebiscite result definitive.