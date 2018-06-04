Skip to Main Content
West Prince group comes out on no side of P.E.I. referendum

A group of five West Prince residents has stepped up to fight against a mixed member proportional voting system on P.E.I.

People opposed to proportional representation need to get organized, says Gary Morgan

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
This is one of two sample maps created by the P.E.I. Electoral Boundaries Commission to show how districts might be divided up in an MMP system. (PEI Electoral Boundaries Commission)

The province will hold a referendum on electoral reform in conjunction with the next provincial election. It will ask if Islanders want to switch to a MMP system.

Former Progressive Conservative MLA Cletus Dunn and Gary Morgan, who once ran for the leadership of the party, are part of the group. Morgan said those opposed to MMP have been quiet.

"It's been pretty well a one-sided topic," said Morgan.

It's important for groups to come together to show their opposition to proportional representation, says Gary Morgan.

"The yes side is very motivated, of course, and so they've been working hard to get their points out and their issues out, and those of us who are not in agreement with that system have not raised a voice."

Members said his group is non-partisan, and that its primary concern is that MMP will lead to less representation from rural P.E.I.

Under the proposed MMP model, there would be fewer MLAs representing districts in the house, with both rural and urban districts being made larger.

There would be 18 district representatives and nine at large members of the legislature. Those nine seats would be assigned to parties, matching the proportion of votes each received in the election, and could be from either rural or urban areas.

Morgan said it's important for other people and groups against the proposed system to get organized.

With files from Katerina Georgieva

