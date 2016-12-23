As the province prepares to review P.E.I.'s electoral districts following the 2015 provincial election, six Islanders have been appointed to oversee the process.

Gerald Mitchell has been appointed to chairman of the P.E.I. Electoral Boundaries Commission by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Francis Watts.

Speaker Buck Watts has appointed six people to the P.E.I. Electoral Boundaries Commission. (Courtesy Prince Edward Island Liberal Party)

Also appointed were Lynn Murray, of Charlottetown, Elizabeth Shaw, of Alberton, P.E.I., Elmer MacDonald of Augustine Cove, P.E.I., and Kerri Carpenter of Stratford, P.E.I.

The commission will review the areas comprising the existing 27 electoral districts, including the present electoral boundaries and district names.

The commission will have to make recommendations to the Speaker after holding public hearings and reviewing various information. That includes enumeration data from the 2015 General Election, existing polling divisions, geographical features, population patterns, communities of interest, municipal boundaries and such other factors they deem important.

The Electoral Boundaries Act says a proposed district shall not be more than 25 per cent above nor 25 per cent below the average number of electors of all the proposed districts.

The commission will submit its report in spring 2017.