The Department of Family and Human services gave suggestions on how to recognize elder abuse. (Shutterstock)

Thursday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and to help Islanders identify possible cases of abuse, the Department of Human and Family services has suggestions on how to recognize elder abuse.

"The news is increasingly peppered with stories of elder abuse," said Tina Mundy, the minister for the department in a statement.

"While each story is unique, there is always someone who can prevent it from happening," she said.

The department made up a list of four questions for people to consider to help prevent elder abuse.

Why am I concerned? If a friend or relative's behaviour changes or you are feeling concerned, you might want to contact Adult Protection.

If a friend or relative's behaviour changes or you are feeling concerned, you might want to contact Adult Protection. Is it abuse? If abuse is happening, the victim may not be comfortable speaking about it and may downplay, or cover up the abuse. If a person seems withdrawn or afraid, or is missing usual activities, like church, it could be elder abuse.

If abuse is happening, the victim may not be comfortable speaking about it and may downplay, or cover up the abuse. If a person seems withdrawn or afraid, or is missing usual activities, like church, it could be elder abuse. Do I need to act now? If you think the individual is in a dangerous situation you should call emergency services. If you think intervention is required local police can do a wellness check.

If you think the individual is in a dangerous situation you should call emergency services. If you think intervention is required local police can do a wellness check. How else can I help? Try to stay in regular contact with the individual, speak with them privately about your concerns, and try to encourage them to build their support network.

In 2015, there were 27,180 people over the age of 65 in P.E.I. which represented 18.5 per cent of the population.

According to Statistics Canada, that figure is set to rise to between 26.9 and 30.2 per cent by 2038.