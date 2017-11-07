A Charlottetown MLA is wondering why it's taking so long for the federal government in Ottawa to follow through on a commitment made by P.E.I.'s four Liberal MPs during the 2015 election campaign.

Charlottetown-Victoria Park MLA Richard Brown was in Ottawa last week meeting with officials and said he was told the issue of changing the province back into one zone for employment insurance purposes is still under review.

"They're going to be getting back to me on what the process is and how long it will take. I'm told it could be up to a year, a year-and-a-half — that's way too long," Brown said.

"This has gone on long enough, we should get this zone changed back to one."

Easier to qualify, more benefits outside capital region

The controversial split that created two zones for employment insurance on P.E.I. took place in 2014 under the Stephen Harper government.

'I'll be honest with you I'm frustrated that it's not done yet.' —Sean Casey

The split has meant workers who live outside an area designated as the capital region of the province are able to receive more benefits while working fewer hours in order to qualify.

This is because the unemployment rate in the rural region of the province has been five-and-a-half points higher on average than in the Charlottetown area since the split was introduced.

P.E.I. Employment Insurance Zones (as of Nov. 5, 2017) Unemployment Rate (3-month average) # of hours to qualify Max weeks of benefits Charlottetown zone 6.4 % 665 21 P.E.I. zone 13.7 % 420 14

Brown said the two zones continue to be an issue of concern for people who live in the Charlottetown area.

"It's just unfair," Brown said.

"It's people literally living across the street from each other, and are in different zones, work at the same plant in Charlottetown, or the same company in Charlottetown, and two of them are being treated differently."

'No decisions have been made'

Charlottetown-Victoria Park MLA Richard Brown says Charlottetown residents have waited long enough for the federal government to turn P.E.I. back into a single E.I. zone. (Randy McAndrew/CBC News)

Brown said it's also made it more difficult for university and college students living in the Charlottetown zone to qualify to receive benefits while going to school, versus students who live in the rural zone.

A report from a parliamentary standing committee last year recommended the two zones be changed back into one.

An email to CBC News from Employment and Social Development Canada stated a review of E.I. boundaries is required every five years.

"As the current boundary review process is still underway, no decisions have been made regarding changes to the 62 EI economic regions."

MP also frustrated with delays

Sean Casey is one of the Island's four Liberal MLAs, all of whom pledged to bring about the change during the 2015 election campaign.

"There have been no local issues in this Parliament that have consumed more of my time and effort than this one, so I'll be honest with you I'm frustrated that it's not done yet," Casey said Monday.

"People elected us based on that commitment."

He said one of the reasons it's taken so long is that there's been so separate review of the P.E.I. situation apart from the regular review of all 62 EI regions.