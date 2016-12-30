Opposition and interim PC Party Leader Jamie Fox says the premier is trying to muddy the issue of deleted emails related to e-gaming.

Fox was responding to comments made by Wade MacLauchlan in his year-end interview with CBC P.E.I.

In the interview the premier suggested that — in response to Opposition demands for the names of those whose accounts were deleted — the province may release the names of all 2,500 employees who have left government since 2007 and had their email accounts closed.

But Fox said on Friday that the Opposition was only asking for the names connected to email accounts that were deleted in relation to the e-gaming issue.

"Actually I was baffled. You know this has never been about [the] 2,500 email accounts," he said.

"It's about e-gaming emails from government officials that the [auditor general] never got to report and that's ... what we were asking for and I can't understand because the premier knows this ... What he's doing, he's confusing Islanders and he's shrouding it in secrecy and that's what I'm hearing from Islanders."

In her report on e-gaming, Auditor General Jane MacAdam wrote there were "instances where the email accounts of senior government officials, who were key participants in the e-gaming initiative … were removed after leaving government."

She also concluded that some government agencies or departments involved with the e-gaming file were not preserving records, including emails, in accordance with the province's Archives and Records Act.

Between 2009 and 2012 the P.E.I. government and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy were involved in a plan to set up a system to license internet gaming sites. Government spent more than $1.5 million on the initiative, but it was scrapped in 2012.