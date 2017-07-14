Edmund Aunger returned to P.E.I. to remember his wife, Elizabeth Sovis and to leave something special behind in her memory.

Sovis was hit and killed five years ago by a drunk driver near Hunter River, P.E.I., in 2012 when the Alberta couple were on a cycling trip across the Island.

Aunger, who has returned for the first time with his family since his wife's death, says he's actually happy to return despite the circumstances.

Since 2012, Aunger has been spending each of the past five summers cycling 12,500-kilometres from Victoria to Charlottetown to highlight what he calls serious safety issues along the Trans-Canada Trail.

"Now I've come back and I'm really happy to be here and it's a huge family reunion."

Elizabeth Sovis will be remembered at a memorial service in Hunter River Friday.

Aunger will be joined by about 50 family members and friends at a memorial service for Sovis Friday.

Celebration of life

"It's a time of healing and closure and really a time to celebrate the life of my wife."

Aunger said his family couldn't do it before this because they were hurting so much.

But he remembers the kindness shown to him by Islanders, complete strangers to him.

"Now that I've come back I realize it's not only important for my own healing and for my family but I think for many Islanders too."

After the service, Aunger will ride what he calls a ghost bike from the church to the site of the accident, where another short service will take place. He will tie the ghost bike to a post not only to remember his wife, but to remind others of what happened.

Aunger said it is a temporary memorial that can be removed by the property owners at any time.

The memorial service for Sovis will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Central Queen's United Church in Hunter River.