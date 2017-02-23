UPEI history professor Ed MacDonald has been presented the Award of Honour by the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation.

The Award of Honour recognizes outstanding service and continued contribution to the heritage activities of Prince Edward Island.

MacDonald has become a valuable resource on P.E.I. to students and media, including CBC, for his wide-ranging knowledge of Island history.

MacDonald was one of three editors of Time and a Place, An Environmental History of Prince Edward Island, which received a Heritage Activity award for 2016, at the recent PEI MHF awards evening.

MacDonald has written other titles of historical value to P.E.I.: If You're Stronghearted: PEI in the Twentieth Century, and he was co-author of The Landscapes of Confederation.

Other recipients

The heritage awards were handed out by Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis on Tuesday at the Beaconsfield Carriage House in Charlottetown.

Other award recipients included:

Jackie Waddell, Natural Heritage Activity

Lois Brown, Volunteer of the Year

Arlene Morrison, Mary Cornfoot Brehaut Award

John Cousins, Publication of the Year, for New London: The Lost Dream

Ken and Jenny Meister, Irene Rogers Award

