Two economic think tanks have Prince Edward Island leading the region in economic growth in 2018.

But there are considerable differences between what the Conference Board of Canada and the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council are forecasting.

The conference board, which released its winter forecast Thursday, says only British Columbia will surpass the Island in economic growth in 2018.

The board is forecasting 2.8 per cent growth, citing strong population growth, promising tourism prospects, and continued demand for P.E.I. exports.

APEC's outlook, which was issued in November, is not so rosy.

While APEC says P.E.I.'s growth will be the best in the region, it pegs it at just 1.9 per cent.

APEC expects tourism, which has recorded four record years, will slow this year.

It is also expecting a slowdown in exports and household spending will moderate growth.