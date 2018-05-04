KINLEY wins 1st solo ECMAs; Cousins, Grant also winners

P.E.I.'s KINLEY won her first two East Coast Music Awards as a solo artist Thursday night.

She won Rising Star of the Year and the Fans' Choice Video of the Year for Microphone, which was directed by Islander Jenna McMillan.

KINLEY has previously earned ECMAs as a member of Hey Rosetta!

Good night for Islanders

Rose Cousins was also up on the stage twice, winning for Album of the Year for Natural Conclusions and Song of the Year for Grace.

Jenn Grant won Pop Recording of the Year for her album Paradise.

P.E.I. native Jonathan Torrens hosted the 30th anniversary show.

The rest of the awards will be handed out Sunday, with more Islanders in the running, including the East Pointers, Catherine MacLellan, and Whitney Rose.

