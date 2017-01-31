Fans will get lots of chances to show their support for P.E.I. bands at the ECMAs, with Island acts earning six nominations for Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.

That has the Island tied with Nova Scotia, which also earned six of the 15 nominations.

Paper Lions is one of the acts nominated for Entertainer of the Year. The group leads P.E.I. with four nominations, including Group Recording of the Year for Full Colour, Songwriter of the Year, and Fans' Choice Video of the Year.

Lennie Gallant was nominated for Folk Recording of the year for Searching for Abegweit, and also received a nomination for Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.

Dylan Menzie was nominated for Pop Recording of the Year for Adolescent Nature, as well as Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.

Atlantic String Machine received a nomination for Classical Recording of the Year for Lost Time, and composer Sean Kemp was also nominated for Classical Composition of Year for the composition.

In the Dance Recording of the Year category, FWLR was nominated for Never Coming Home, which features KINLEY. Lonely Kid received a nomination for For Your Happiness.

War Horses received a nomination for Indigenous Artist of the Year.

We the Rescued was nominated for Gospel Recording of the Year for Living Proof.

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin were nominated in the Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year category for Auprès du poêle, as well for Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.

Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys also received a nomination in the Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year for Laugh, Dance and Sing, and a nomination for Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.

The East Pointers were also nominated for Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.

Islanders nominated for industry awards

Islander Jon Matthews was nominated for Live Sound Engineer of the Year, Producer of the Year and Studio Engineer of the Year.

Shell Lane Studio received a nomination for Studio of the Year.

Daniel Ledwell, originally from P.E.I. but now based in Nova Scotia, was also nominated in the Producer of the Year category.

Alex Ford, originally from P.E.I. and now based in Halifax, was nominated for Live Sound Engineer of the Year.

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival and P.E.I. Mutual Festival of Small Halls were both nominated in the Event of the Year category.

The Barbershop Sessions, East of the Dial and What's the Finish? Podcast received nominations for Media Outlet of the Year.

Joee Adams of East of the Dial was nominated for Media Person of the Year.

A number of P.E.I. artists have also been selected for showcase sessions at ECMA weekend, being held this year in Saint John, April 26-30.

It was also announced that Charlottetown will host the East Coast Music Awards in 2019.