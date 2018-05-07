Rose Cousins, Daniel Ledwell, John Rehder win at ECMA closing night

The East Coast Music Awards wrapped up Sunday night with a final round of awards.

P.E.I. artists took home three awards.

Rose Cousins won Folk Album of the year for Natural Conclusions.

Daniel Ledwell was named Producer of the Year.

John Rehder was awarded this year's Stompin' Tom Connors Award, recognizing a long-term contribution to the music industry on the East Coast.

Rose Cousins, Lennie Gallant and Jenn Grant also performed in the closing show.

