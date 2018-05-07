Skip to Main Content
Rose Cousins, Daniel Ledwell, John Rehder win at ECMA closing night

The East Coast Music Awards wrapped up Sunday night with a final round of awards.

Rehder wins for long-term contribution to music industry

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Rose Cousins was also at the piano Sunday night. (East Coast Music Association/Facebook)

P.E.I. artists took home three awards.

Rose Cousins won Folk Album of the year for Natural Conclusions.

Daniel Ledwell was named Producer of the Year.

John Rehder was awarded this year's Stompin' Tom Connors Award, recognizing a long-term contribution to the music industry on the East Coast.

Rose Cousins, Lennie Gallant and Jenn Grant also performed in the closing show.

With files from Laura Chapin

