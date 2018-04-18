P.E.I. schools open arms, wallets for Easter Seals ambassador

Easter Seals ambassador Brayden White received a warm welcome from Island students Wednesday as he began his whirlwind tour of P.E.I. schools.

Each year, the ambassador visits close to 65 schools in six days to collect donations for the Easter Seals campaign. Last year's campaign raised more than $153,000.

Brayden reads a speech during his visit to Westwood Elementary. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Brayden, the 2018 ambassador, visited 10 schools on Wednesday, starting at Stonepark Intermediate in Charlottetown and wrapping up at Eliot River Elementary in Cornwall.

Students cheer for Brayden after his speech in the school gymnasium. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The tour ends April 25 at Georgetown Consolidated, where Brayden is a Grade 7 student.

The Easter Seals campaign is a project of the Rotary Club of Charlottetown, and supported by the Rotary Club of Summerside and the Rotary Club of Montague.

The money raised is given to charitable organizations whose mandate is to enrich the lives of Islanders living with a disability.

Brayden received a certificate of appreciation from Westwood Elemetary School. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

More P.E.I. news