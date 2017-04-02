P.E.I.'s East Pointers won a Juno Award for Traditional Roots Album of the Year at Saturday night's non-televised Junos gala dinner in Ottawa.

Nominated for the album Secret Victory, the East Pointers — Tim Chaisson on fiddle, Jake Charron on guitar and Koady Chaisson on banjo — beati out fellow Island band, Ten Strings and a Goat Skin.

Other nominees in the category were Maria Dunn, The High Bar Gang and Jenny Whiteley.

The band was in Australia for the announcement, but expressed their joy on Twitter.

We're in shock down here in Australia!! We won a @TheJUNOAwards!!? Congrats to all nominees, especially our PEI pals @StringsAndGoat 🇨🇦 — @TheEastPointers

Other winners included the Strumbellas for single of the year and the late Leonard Cohen for artist of the year. The televised Juno Awards are set for Sunday night.