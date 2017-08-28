Some boxing fans had a frustrating Saturday night. Eastlink confirms about 150 customers who ordered the much anticipated Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight through the company's pay-per-view service, ran into problems watching it.

North Rustico's Kent Lettues was one of those customers. He invited a dozen of his friends over to watch the event, but then says he spent much of the night on hold with Eastlink technical support, only to be told at midnight — just as the main fight was starting — there was nothing Eastlink could do for him.

Kent Lettues was disappointed that he and his friends were unable to watch the Mayweather/McGregor fight Saturday night, despite having ordered it on Eastlink's pay-per-view service. (Submitted by Kent Lettues)

"It was very upsetting," Lettues said. "I had friends coming over from across the bridge, some from Summerside, some that did come and spent the evening. There was a dozen people that didn't get to see the fight they were expecting to see. Plans were made, and travel was arranged, and food was bought that wasn't eaten."

"It's disappointing," he said. "You plan your event around one of the biggest boxing/UFC fights ever, and you didn't get to experience it."

Those unable to watch will be credited

In an email to CBC, Eastlink said it's still looking into what went wrong on Saturday night.

The company said thousands of its customers were able to watch the fight, and that it's "working individually" with customers who weren't.​

The company added it did have additional staff working to handle any issues. "In terms of staff, we are evaluating tech support requirements as part of our post-event review," the email reads.

Those who ordered and paid for the event but were unable to watch will be credited back the ninety to a hundred dollars they paid to order the fight, Eastlink confirmed.

@Eastlink I have been trying to order this Ppv for over an hour now. Try calling tech support and saying its down? #Frustratedcustomer — @LikelyJeff

What's going on? It said ordered... now we can't watch... been trying to call over 45 mins — @DB9020