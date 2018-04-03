Skip to Main Content
Eastlink plans new cell tower in Wellington Centre, P.E.I.

Eastlink is hoping to expand and improve its wireless service on Prince Edward Island with another new tower.

Company is 'always looking for expansion opportunities'

Eastlink hopes to expand and improve its wireless service on P.E.I. with a new tower in Wellington Centre. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The company has applied for permission to build a 91-metre tower off the Western Road in Wellington Centre, P.E.I.

"As part of our expansion efforts, we work very hard to source network site locations that provide excellent coverage," said Eastlink spokesperson Jill Laing in an email to CBC P.E.I.

Eastlink has begun a public notification process for the Wellington site. People can submit feedback to the company until April 30. 

Five other new towers were approved in the last year in the P.E.I. communities of Oyster Bed Bridge, Stanhope, Milton Station, Inverness and Ellerslie. Eastlink is planning to build those towers this spring and summer.  

Laing said the company has not identified specific locations for future expansion but is "always looking for expansion opportunities that can bring our service to more Islanders." 

With files from Laura Chapin

