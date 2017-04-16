Many businesses and stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 16.

The following is a list of closures for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

Sobeys stores.

Atlantic Superstores.

Walmart.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores.

Charlottetown Mall.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

P.E.I. Public Libraries.

Provincial and federal government offices.

T3 Transit is operating on its regular schedule.

