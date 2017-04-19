P.E.I.'s Easter Seals ambassador received a warm welcome Wednesday as he began his tour of 60 schools in six days to collect donations.

Cameron Gordon was all smiles as he visited East Wiltshire Intermediate in Cornwall, P.E.I., where he received hugs and applause — and a cheque for Easter Seals.

Students and staff at East Wiltshire Intermediate gather for the Easter Seals ambassador's visit. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The Easter Seals campaign on P.E.I. is a project of the Charlottetown Rotary Club, and supported by Rotary clubs in Summerside, P.E.I., and Montague, P.E.I.

Last year, the campaign raised $105,000 to support organizations that help Island children with disabilities.

Colonel Gray student

Each year, a young ambassador is selected to be the face and voice of the campaign. Gordon, a Grade 10 student at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown, was chosen to be the 2017 ambassador.

He continues his P.E.I. school tour Thursday at 8:45 a.m. when he visits Englewood School.

Cameron Gordon (left) and his friend Jacob MacNeill, the 2015 Easter Seals ambassador, share a laugh at East Wiltshire Intermediate on Wednesday. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Cameron Gordon is greeted with a hug as he visits East Wiltshire Intermediate on his school tour. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Cameron Gordon receives a donation for Easter Seals at East Wiltshire Intermediate. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)