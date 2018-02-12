Brayden White was named on Monday as the 2018 Easter Seals ambassador for P.E.I.

Brayden is a Grade 7 student from Georgetown Elementary. He has Down syndrome.

"I know that I learn slower than most people, but I am smart and I learn the same as everyone. It just takes me longer," Brayden writes in his introductory letter.

"I am just like you. I am no different. My dad always says that someday I will be able to live on my own and have a job."

Brayden says Georgetown Elementary is a great school, where he gets to be with his best friends every day. He plays hockey, basketball and soccer, and loves to watch harness racing.

Brayden's motto is, "Be brave! Never give up!"

His duties as Easter Seals ambassador will include a tour of Island schools to talk about the work Easter Seals does in the province.

As part of the tour, students will be encouraged to hold fundraising events.