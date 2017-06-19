Easter Seals ambassador Cameron Gordon was clapped in to the Rotary meeting Monday morning that wrapped up this year's fundraising campaign, and there was a lot to celebrate.

The campaign raised $153 500 this year, to help organizations that support children with disabilities.

"Really, really awesome!" Gordon exclaimed.

Surpassed last year's total

Gordon travelled to 60 schools in three days, along with many events, to help raise the money, which is a big increase over last year's total of $105 000. Along the way he would speak and dance, something that truly warmed his family's heart.

"Some of the times when he would get up to speak and he would just start speaking," said Cameron's mother Catherine MacInnis, adding their expectations of Cameron have always been high.

"I would think, 'oh my god I can't believe that is coming out of my son,' so we learned that he is more capable, we really have to increase our expectations even that much more."

Cameron Gordon's mother, Catherine MacInnis, was at times emotional speaking about how Easter Seals has effected their family's life. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

In her address to the crowd, MacInnis said that Easter Seals has personally helped her family even before Cameron was ambassador, by setting them up with summer tutoring, which took a big load off of the family.

"I used to dread the spring because it was difficult enough to line up care for Cameron in the summer," said MacInnis

"It removes so much stress from a family so that we can just be healthier as a family, we're better parents to not only our child like Cameron, but other children, and we're better employees when we show up to work because we're not concerned about that other thing we're trying to address."

'Incredibly enriching'

The new ambassador will be chosen in the winter, but this experience is one the family won't forget.

"It's been incredibly enriching for our family and for Cameron, you know he's improved and his communication skills excel, but he's also been in his element. He loves this."

Gordon agreed.

"Really, really awesome!" he said again.