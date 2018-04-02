Easter Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Some businesses and services that were closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday are open on Monday.
Some businesses opening again on Monday after long Easter weekend
But others will remain closed.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All schools are closed
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are open.
- Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open regular hours.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open.
- Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.
- Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.
- Walmart is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Island Waste Management will be operating on its regular schedule.
- T3 Transit will be operating its regular schedule.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are open regular hours.
- Canada Post will not be delivering mail.