Many businesses and stores will be back to regular hours on Easter Monday, April 17, though schools and federal and provincial government offices will remain closed.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on Easter Monday.

  • Schools are closed.

  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.

  • Island Waste Management will have regular collection.

  • Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

  • Walmart is opening at 7 a.m. (one hour earlier than normal).

  • Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

  • Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

  • Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.

  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

  • T3 Transit is operating on regular schedule.

  • P.E.I. Public Libraries are open regular hours.

  • Provincial and federal government offices are closed.

