Many businesses and stores will be back to regular hours on Easter Monday, April 17, though schools and federal and provincial government offices will remain closed.
Here is a list of what is open and closed on Easter Monday.
Schools are closed.
Canada Post will not have delivery service.
Island Waste Management will have regular collection.
Sobeys stores are open regular hours.
Walmart is opening at 7 a.m. (one hour earlier than normal).
Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.
All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.
Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.
Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.
County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.
T3 Transit is operating on regular schedule.
P.E.I. Public Libraries are open regular hours.
Provincial and federal government offices are closed.
