The City of Summerside, P.E.I., stepped up with new funding for the East Prince Seniors Initiative Tuesday night, minutes after passing a budget that had cut that funding.

EPSI helps seniors remain independent by providing services such as lawn care and shovelling, transportation to doctor's appointments and educational services.

According to a report given to council by city staff, the group was considering folding if it could not get funding from the city. That prompted Coun. Gordie Whitlock to enter a motion to reinstate it.

"I run a non-profit organization as well so I understand very well the importance of community grants and support from the city," Whitlock said.

"I think if we had've thought about it back in the budget time we likely would have given the whole grant anyhow."

Whitlock said the funding is important because the city is in the last year of its own age-friendly initiative and the hope is EPSI will take on some of that work.