RCMP in East Prince, P.E.I., are investigating a report of a gun being fired from one moving vehicle at another during the early morning hours of Aug. 27.

Police say the incident, which occurred on Route 2 west of Summerside, wasn't reported until the evening of Aug. 28.

In a release, police say the suspect vehicle was described as being a grey or beige coloured Toyota Camry carrying three men.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the East Prince RCMP or Crime Stoppers.