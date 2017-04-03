P.E.I.'s East Pointers were live streaming the Juno award ceremonies on the weekend, but it still hasn't sunk in that they won for traditional roots album.

The ceremony was Saturday night in Ottawa, but for band members Tim Chaisson, Jake Charron and Koady Chaisson, who are on tour in Australia, it was Sunday morning just outside of Brisbane.

"It was a shock for all of us. Definitely didn't expect it, but pretty exciting," said Tim Chaisson.

"It was pretty special because Koady's parents are actually here visiting. They were here with us."

There were two P.E.I. bands nominated for the award, with The East Pointers winning over Ten Strings and a Goat Skin.

A long tour

The Australia tour started for the band at the end of February, and they are only about halfway through. They will go from there to the U.K., so it will be some time before they actually get to lay their hands on the award.

The band also has a U.S. tour planned this summer.

The next chance for Islanders to see their Juno award winners will be at the Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival the weekend of July 14-16.