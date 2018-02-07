A 71-year-old man from Kings County is dead following a highway accident in eastern P.E.I. Tuesday.

RCMP were called to Route 16 in East Point, near the intersection of Lighthouse Road, at 4:50 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said the car was travelling east when it left the road.

"The car passenger side tires exited the right side of the road. It appears that the driver overcompensated and his vehicle went into what we call a yaw, the back end slid out and then he went into the ditch in the westbound lane," said Gunn.

"When he entered the ditch his vehicle struck a telephone pole."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, Gunn said.

RCMP and the coroner's office are investigating, with the coroner performing an autopsy. Road conditions were clear and dry and were not a factor, said RCMP in a news release.