Anyone staying at the Delta Prince Edward or having a meal in its restaurant Saturday night will have to do so by candlelight, but only for one hour.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m., the Charlottetown hotel on Queen Street is turning off the lights in recognition of Earth Hour.

Betty Anne Morrison, director of sales and marketing, said the hotel has participated in previous Earth Hour events, but not to this extent. She added that as part of the global company Marriott International, the hotel wanted to be involved in a global event such as Earth Hour.

The hotel's outside lighted signs will be turned off, but emergency lighting, for areas such as fire exits, will remain on. The power shutdown extends to office computers and printers as well as spaces leased by tenants.

Glow sticks for guests

Guests checking into the hotel were informed about the hotel's plans for Earth Hour and given a brochure. Glow sticks were also passed out, Morrison said.

Besides dining by candlelight in the Water's Edge restaurant, guests can try the bartender's "sustainable" cocktail.

During the hour, maintenance engineers will be taking meter readings to determine electricity savings, comparing usage with the same time period last week.

"I don't think we can be doing this every day by candlelight, and not lighting. But absolutely, if there were ways that we could be more environmentally [friendly], we are always on the lookout for that," Morrison said.