Liberal documents hint at possible early election

The next scheduled provincial election date is October 2019, but there's speculation the election will be called much sooner.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan wouldn't comment on whether he planned to call an election within the next year, but documents obtained by CBC from a recent P.E.I. Liberal association meeting suggest the party may be getting prepared.

The document makes reference to the premier's chief of staff wanting election committees at the district level to be ready by May.

"We have to always be ready for an election," MacLauchlan said in an interview Wednesday.

Signs of election coming

Don Desserud, a professor of political science at UPEI, said he wouldn't be surprised if the Liberals called an election for as early as June.

"The government has been promoting a lot of good news stories, particularly good news stories around the economy, they're talking about a balanced budget, maybe even a surplus, talking about the economy being on a tear …. that usually is an indication that they're getting ready to have an election message and they want this put together in a package that they can sell fairly quickly."

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker also expects an election to be called soon.

We have to be ready for any eventuality, including an early election. — Peter Bevan-Baker

"I've heard rumblings that we may have an abbreviated sitting here, a very abbreviated sitting, so we have to be ready for any eventuality, including an early election, perhaps as early as this spring and perhaps even before June."

The Progressive Conservatives have also heard the rumours, but don't believe an election should be called.

"It's the MacLauchlan government playing games, which I don't think should be the case," said PC Leader James Aylward. "We have a mandate that we're elected to serve, and this next election shouldn't be until October 2019."

More P.E.I. News