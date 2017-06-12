Some drivers around Summerside, P.E.I., reported poor visibility as strong winds kicked up red Island soil on Sunday afternoon.

Jeff Brant called it a "redout" on Twitter, with reference to the more commonly known winter whiteouts.

@islandmorning @RCMPPEITraffic caution travelling the TCHwy outside of S'side, Redout conditions (pic taken by passenger in the back) pic.twitter.com/3iF9L9jWot — @n2n_net

Winds in Summerside winds peaked at 2 p.m., at 50 km/h with gusts of 68. Sustained wind speeds were over 40 km/h from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Maple Plains saw a peak gust of more than 70 km/h.

Dust obscured the horizon. (Bill McKinnon/Twitter)

The wind blew over fields, with little growing yet to hold the soil in place.