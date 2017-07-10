The fire marshal's office cannot determine the cause of a house fire last week in Dunstaffnage, P.E.I. 

The two-storey home was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. The couple that lived there lost all their belongings. 

The fire marshal's office says there is too much damage to determine a cause. 

No one was home during the fire. One RCMP officer was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. 

With files from Laura Chapin