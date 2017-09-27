RCMP are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a power pole in Dunstaffnage, P.E.I., and fled the scene.

The vehicle, a white Buick Allure, hit a power pole on Route 2 around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday causing it to collapse on the road.

A Toyota RAV4 heading in the opposite direction collided with the downed pole soon after.

The driver of the Toyota saw a man on his phone on the side of the road who was quickly picked up by another vehicle heading toward Charlottetown, according to RCMP Cpl. Dan D'Amour.

RCMP believe there were no serious injuries despite the two collisions — however, both vehicles had to be towed.

Investigation ongoing

​​RCMP say the identity of the driver of the Buick is unknown, but they are trying to track down the registered owner of the vehicle, who could be charged for failing to provide the driver.

"Basically that driver avoided charges, with the investigation we'll get further information and try and figure out who was driving," D'Amour said.

Because the driver fled the scene, he said it'll be hard to determine who was actually driving the car even with the vehicle's plate.

"If this person was drunk driving they will have gotten away with it," D'Amour said. "There's no way to prove [they were drunk driving] — it's a hit and run."