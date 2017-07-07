The fire marshal is currently investigating a fire that destroyed a house on Sunset Lane in Dunstaffnage, P.E.I., Thursday night.
The house had two occupants, neither of whom were home at the time of the fire, according to the fire marshal's office.
According to police, the fire was discovered by an RCMP officer on patrol. One RCMP officer was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. job creation stalls in June
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Right whales in trouble in gulf without change, says marine society