P.E.I. fire chiefs warn it's too dry to burn

Fire personnel on P.E.I. say it's too dry to burn. The fire weather index for 2018 went online Wednesday, and as of Wednesday afternoon listed moderate for western and central-southeastern P.E.I., while northeastern P.E.I. is listed as high. But some fire chiefs have already been busy with grass fires in their areas.

"Very busy this year, everything is pretty dry. We had one grass fire on Monday and another yesterday[Tuesday]," said St. Peter's fire Chief Craig Campbell.

He said it is frustrating when people get a permit, and then don't look at the conditions, and don't call in to warn the fire department.

The majority of the time homeowners don't realize you actually do need a burning permit to burn any type of vegetation. - Jason Woodbury, Miscouche fire Chief

"I don't know what people are thinking, but I think they should rethink their train of thought when it's this dry this early in the season," he said.

"We haven't had any phone calls yet before people start burning, they're supposed to check their permit and go by their conditions and call us and let us know, but nobody has done that so far."

Some municipalities ban burning

Miscouche fire Chief Jason Woodbury has had the same experience.

"The majority of the time homeowners don't realize you actually do need a burning permit to burn any type of vegetation on their property," he said.

Help prevent forest fires. You need a burning permit. Call 911 if any fire begins to get out of control. <a href="https://t.co/QvXGaS0Nyl">https://t.co/QvXGaS0Nyl</a> <a href="https://t.co/3FEaERFOqI">pic.twitter.com/3FEaERFOqI</a> —@PEIPublicSafety

Woodbury thinks for the past few springs conditions have been getting drier, and that burning isn't always the best solution.

"As the temperatures get warmer, homeowners tend to feel that burning vegetation promotes growth. We can't stress enough that that's not the case, and they can turn out to be very dangerous and spread rather quickly."

Woodbury also wants residents to check with their local municipalities, because some may ban burning altogether, as is the case with Miscouche.

Permits can become invalid

The burning season in P.E.I. is between March 15 and November 30, after which burning permits are invalid. A permit allows the burning of natural bush and vegetation in areas where that's permitted. But there are factors that can invalidate a permit inside burning season.

"First is the fire weather index ... that fire weather index has to be low, and today across P.E.I, it's in the moderate or high range so that would automatically invalidate the permits," said Mike Montigny, manager of field services with the Department of Communities, Land and Environment.

"And the second condition is that wind speeds must be below 10 kilometres per hour."

Montigny said if a person does not comply with those conditions, or doesn't have a permit, there could be a fine. But he said the department prefers education over issuing fines, with the hope of preventing more fires in the future.

