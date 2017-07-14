The first two weeks of July have been dry ones for P.E.I., with the province on pace to get under half its normal rainfall if conditions persist.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said P.E.I. typically gets 80 to 90 mm of rain in July, but so far only 20 mm has fallen, almost most all of it on July 2.

That's on top of a slightly drier-than-normal June and most of May's rain came in the first half of that month.

"We're missing out at about 125 millimetres of rain that would have normally fallen by this point in the year over the last couple of months in Prince Edward Island," Allen said.

Despite the dry conditions, the fire index is still at moderate for the province.

But Brennan is worried that could change with the lack of humidity for the next couple of days, and no rain in the forecast for the next week.

Allen used Charlottetown for his calculations, due to its relatively central location and its reliable Environment Canada weather-measurement station.