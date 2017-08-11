Agriculture Canada has declared drought conditions for a large section of central Prince Edward Island.

An updated Canadian Drought Monitor map was released this week. It shows moderate drought conditions in an area stretching from around Summerside up to St. Peters Bay. The remainder of the Island is considered abnormally dry.

Rainfall has been patchy around the Island since the beginning of June. Much of the rain that has fallen has come in heavy showers where the water came down too fast to soak into the ground.

Potato farmers say they will need about 25 millimetres of rain a week for the remainder of the growing season in order to get a good crop yield.