With less than one drinking establishment per 10,000 residents, P.E.I. could be one of the hardest places in the country to gather with friends for a drink.

A report from Statistics Canada this week found just 0.98 drinking places per 10,000 residents. That is the lowest in Atlantic Canada, and the third lowest among the provinces. The national average is 1.49.

Drinking places density varied widely across the country.

Newfoundland and Labrador's is the highest, with a density almost four times P.E.I.'s and more than eight times the density in Manitoba, which has the lowest among the provinces.