Island RCMP were out in "full force" this past New Year's Eve, with several checkpoints and other patrols, but caught only one person drinking and driving.

Charlottetown Police also made just one arrest New Year's Eve: an 18-year-old man they said had three times the legal amount of alcohol in his blood.

A 56-year-old woman involved in a collision on New Year's Day also had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit and was arrested, according to a release.

RCMP hope Islanders are getting the message that drinking and driving is dangerous and has consequences.

"I think there's a lot of messaging around the holidays, around New Year's, not to drink and drive — to make other arrangements," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

Baillie notes RCMP made no arrests on New Year's Eve in 2015 or 2014, and two in 2013.

"For a lot of people … celebrating New Year's Eve does involve consuming alcohol and I think people are getting smarter and making arrangements well in advance so they don't have to take a chance of drinking and driving on New Year's Eve."