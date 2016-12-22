The Confederation Centre of the Arts' Dream Catchers project is accepting online submissions and applications to attend workshops. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

If you're a youth and have a dream to share about yourself or the future of Canada, then the Confederation Centre of the Arts wants to catch that dream.

The Dream Catchers is the centre's project to help celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary next year.

"Between February and April, an artistic team will travel to each province and territory to facilitate workshops, exploring young people's dreams for themselves and Canada, with a focus toward the environment, inclusion, and reconciliation," according to a news release.

"Applicants may submit artwork, short videos, or text proposals and be as plain or poetic as they feel. The key to a good submission is the core idea and not the style, length, or format at this stage."

Youth 17 years old and under can submit their dreams as well as applications to participate in the workshops in English at dreamingcanada.ca or in French at capteursdereves.ca.

At the workshops, youth will also create dream catchers that will be integrated into a large, national exhibit by Indigenous visual artist Nick Huard. The exhibit will be on display at the centre next summer.



Mary Francis Moore, associate artistic director of The 2017 Charlottetown Festival, and Huard are planning to hold sessions with artists in each region, such as Fred Penner, Twin Flames, Nikki Payne, Romesh Thavanathan of Hey Rosetta and City Natives.

Ideas from the workshops as well as online submissions will also contribute to the Dream Catchers theatre production on P.E.I. and nationally involving 26 emerging artists in the Confederation Centre Young Company throughout the summer.

In August, the centre received $1.5 million from the federal government's Canada 150 Fund for the project.