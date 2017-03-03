Islanders got a chance Friday to pitch their business ideas and possibly earn a spot in a future episode of the CBC show Dragon's Den.

"We've had some real winning pitches from Islanders," said Chris Nelson, the show's senior producer, on CBC News: Compass.

"Some people with really, really novel ideas. And, at least a couple I think will probably attract the Dragons' attention."

Nelson, along with two other producers, spent the day in CBC P.E.I.'s lobby hearing about 10 pitches. The turnout was consistent with previous years, he said.

Nelson explained that the show is looking for viable business ideas that can make a profit and provide a return on investment.

Producers with Dragon's Den were in Charlottetown in CBC's lobby hearing business pitches on Friday. (CBC)

The hero's journey

But the show is also looking for a compelling people with compelling stories.

The people and their stories as they embark on "the hero's journey" and try to realize their dream are important components that help attract viewers to the show.

"I think it's because people love to live vicariously through other people. You get to be attached to someone's personal story and, in some ways, their dream — even if it's just for a few minutes," said Nelson.

"There is an opportunity to sort of root for someone in a very real, meaningful way."

Dragon's Den is launching its 12th season. The multi-city auditions tour began Feb. 12 in Toronto. After Charlottetown, the producers are in Halifax hearing pitches on Saturday. The tour wraps up April 1 back in Toronto.